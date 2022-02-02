Warning: this article contains references to suicide.

Recently, amid the book-banning mania currently underway in some American communities, "Maus" was again the focus of news reports when it became the latest work to be banned in schools. A school board in Tennessee banned "Maus" over "profanity and nudity and its depiction of violence and suicide," according to a statement by the board (via Artnet). It should be noted the nudity is of a non-sexual nature, as it is a depiction of Art Spiegelman's mother in the bathtub after committing suicide.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, however, Spiegelman said there has been "no change" to his allowing anyone to adapt the novel for the screen. As to why he keeps refusing offers, Spiegelman elaborated, "I like movies, but 'Maus' is better served as a book. [It's a] more intimate form and comics adhere to the brain better." So, even as the recent national attention to his iconic graphic novel sees it rocketing to the top of best-seller lists (per The Los Angeles Times), it looks like Spiegelman's personal artistic vision is the real reason we'll never see a Hollywood adaptation of "Maus."

