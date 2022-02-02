The Surprising Reason Why Ice Age's Justina Machado Enjoys Voicing Animated Characters - Exclusive

Justina Machado may be best known for her roles on "Six Feet Under," "Jane the Virgin," and the "One Day at a Time" reboot, but in recent years she's also been dabbling in animation, including voicing characters in "Elena of Avalor," "DreamWorks Dragons: The Nine Realms," and "Scoob!"

Machado's most recent animated role is as the skunk-like adventurer Zee in "The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild," which is now streaming exclusively on Disney+. As the female counterpart to Simon Pegg's Buck, Machado may have just stepped into her biggest voice role yet, as the 20-year-old "Ice Age" franchise includes six feature-length films, seven shorts, and two television specials — and shows no signs of stopping.

In "The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild," Buck and Zee embark on an action-packed escapade to help save the thrill-seeking possum brothers Crash and Eddie, who have had enough of living under the watchful eye of their older sister Ellie and set off on a risky journey to the Lost World to find a place of their own.

It's a role Machado has been waiting to play, as she has been an "Ice Age" fan for years. In general, the actress has been gravitating towards more animation the past few years — and there's a specific reason for that. She exclusively revealed it during a recent interview with Looper.