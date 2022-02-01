The Real Reason This Jackass Forever Stunt Never Happened

During a "Jackass Forever" AMA on Reddit, when asked if the "Jackass" crew had ever backed out of doing any stunts, Johnny Knoxville revealed details on a potential ski bit on Donner's Pass involving him and Chris Pontius. As he told Redditors, the planned stunt got nixed because of a very recent death on the slope. Knoxville wrote, "One day, we both collectively decided not to do a stunt when we were going to go down a ski slope in Donner's Pass. There was a negative feeling on set since someone had died on the slope that day. When there is a feeling of negativity associated with a stunt, we decide to not continue with it."

Knoxville's answer gives proper insight into just how this gang of daredevils gauges whether a stunt might be too threatening even for them to consider doing. And a tragic death on the same day you're planning a stunt is never a positive sign. Besides, Knoxville might have already encountered the one scene to make him call it quits while filming "Jackass Forever." The stunt involves a bull, but that's all we know based on his words and the trailer. We'll still have to wait to see the entire scene when the movie premieres. However, as far as injuries sustained from the scene, Knoxville already revealed the painful damage he suffered, including a brain hemorrhage.