9-1-1 Showrunner Teases Lone Star Crossover With A Surprising Catch

During a recent interview with Variety, showrunner Tim Minear addressed the question on many fans' minds: When will there be another crossover event between "9-1-1" and "9-1-1: Lone Star"? Minear revealed that when the two shows return from their hiatuses, there will indeed be some "crossover action." When do those hiatuses end, exactly? Variety notes both shows are back on the air in March, returning to their back-to-back time slots of 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. ET.

However, the crossover won't be nearly as in-depth or involving for the characters of either show, unlike the "Lone Star" wildfire episode. Minear remarked that the COVID-19 pandemic is still a major factor when it comes to production, and thus, implicitly, it must be considered when bringing together the casts of "9-1-1" and "Lone Star." He continued, "There will be some crossover action in the back half of this season. Don't expect a giant crossover where all the characters from one show appear on the other show. But there will be some cross-pollination," and went on to say he's hesitant about doing a big crossover until he can do the episode and any characters involved justice.

Minear noted that his hesitation to do a major crossover event is quite the challenge, especially with COVID restrictions in place. He said, "When we did the wildfires, we brought over three characters, and then I decided on what the pairings were going to be ... that was the way I could, over the course of 44 minutes, try to get at least three stories happening. Man, it's a challenge." As for what fans can expect this season, he concluded, "But I think there will be at least a couple of characters from '9-1-1' who might pop up on 'Lone Star.'"