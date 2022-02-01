First Look At Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Teases A Return To The Original Star Trek Format

Avid fans of "Star Trek" will know that Captain James T. Kirk, famously played by William Shatner, was not the original captain of the U.S.S. Enterprise. The original pilot episode of the groundbreaking sci-fi series originally featured Captain Christopher Pike, at the time played by Jeffery Hunter.

But Pike (though he briefly appeared in the 2009 "Star Trek" reboot film) recently made a full return in Season 2 of "Star Trek: Discovery," this time played by Anson Mount, who will now star in his own spinoff show, "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds." The new show will feature many familiar characters and is being touted as a return to the format of the original series, preferring stories contained within a single episode over the serialized, season-long arcs that are more common in the bingeable TV shows of the contemporary streaming era.

Now, in the form of a new teaser poster, fans have been given their first glimpse of where "Strange New Worlds" might boldly go when it debuts on Paramount+ in May.