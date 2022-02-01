As We See It's Joe Mantegna Reveals His Biggest Professional Fear - Exclusive

"I'm not a planner," admits Mantegna. "I didn't know I was going to do 'Criminal Minds' 'til the day that I got the phone call from my agent saying, 'Hey, they're looking to cast this role, because this other actor left.' I looked at it and thought, 'Oh, I'll do it.' The same thing [happened] when I read the script for 'As We See It.' The day before I read that script, I didn't know that the next thing I was going to do was to play a father of a child with autism, which is what I do in real life."

While that carefree attitude may sound enticing to some, it's actually a source of stress for Mantegna sometimes.

"To me, that's the scary part of our business in the sense that there's the unknown," he says. "You just don't know. I remember seeing an interview years ago with ['Money Pit' co-star] Tom Hanks, where he said even as successful as he is, he still worries every day, will I ever work again? I get it, that's the actor's life."

Mantegna says he tries not to worry about it too much, even though it's always in the back of his mind. "My feeling is, look, I've been doing this for 50 years," he says. "It's too late to change course. This is what I do. Hopefully, there's going to be something out there where somebody's going to think that I'm maybe the right person to do it, and let's see what happens. Let's see what door opens for me. I have no wish list. It's not like, 'I hope to do this before I call it a day.' No. We'll see."

All eight episodes of Mantegna's latest series, "As We See It," are now available to stream on Prime Video.