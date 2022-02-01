This DCEU Star Is Suddenly Climbing The Betting Odds To Be The Next James Bond

Although it faced a number of production issues and pandemic-related release delays, "No Time To Die" arrived in theaters with a bang back in fall 2021. The film sees James Bond (Daniel Craig) go up against the nefarious Safin (Rami Malek) who has control of a deadly bioweapon that could decimate the planet. The film is Craig's last outing as 007, and his final mission clearly impressed fans, since it has an 88% audience score against an 83% critic rating on Rotten Tomatoes. It also boasts one of the most emotional endings from throughout Craig's tenure. Or as Douglas Davidson put it for Elements of Madness, "audiences say goodbye to Bond in a way that feels undoubtedly earned, triumphant, and bittersweet all at once."

When it was confirmed that "No Time To Die" would be Craig's swan song in the role, it sparked the inevitable conversation of who should pick up the mantle of 007 after the British star. There are a few names that seem to be at the top of everyone's mind, like "The Suicide Squad" star Idris Elba and "Eternals" lead Richard Madden.

But there's another major star from the DC Extended Universe who is climbing the betting odds to be the next James Bond.