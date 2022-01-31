Are Jesse Lee Soffer And LaRoyce Hawkins From Chicago P.D. Friends In Real Life?

"Chicago P.D." detectives Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) and Kevin Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins) spend plenty of time working together as they hunt down and apprehend Chi-town's most heinous offenders. Whether they're working intel leads to sniff out police corruption at their 21st District H.Q., or they're heading out onto the streets in pursuit of criminals — from kidnappers and thieves to human traffickers and serial arsonists — there's no question that on-duty life for the two cops is action-packed and heart-poundingly intense.

The fact is, both Soffer and Hawkins have been in each other's on-screen lives ever since "Chicago P.D." was spun off from the original "One Chicago" franchise, "Chicago Fire." From joining forces as they bring lawbreakers to justice, to knowing all about each other's various romantic hook ups, they've been up close and personal with each other for nine full seasons of the series.

That being said, it would be understandable after so much time together that the two actors might want to go their separate ways when not shooting episodes. So, is there any evidence that Jesse Lee Soffer and LaRoyce Hawkins — who share so much screen time on "Chicago P.D." — are friends in real life?