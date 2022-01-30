What Is The Song In The New Halo Trailer?

In the trailer, the Phil Collins song "In the Air Tonight" is performed by an unknown artist in an ethereal fashion, features the haunting lyrics "I can feel it coming in the air tonight/And I've been waiting for this moment for all my life." The 1981 song was created by the drummer and frontman of Genesis for his first solo album, "Face Value." In the original version, each line is followed by the words "Oh, lord," which appear to have been removed from the "Halo" cover version.

Collins told Rolling Stone in 2016 (via the book "Origins of a Song: 202 True Inspirations Behind the World's Greatest Lyrics" by Jake Grogan), "One day I was working on a piece in D minor, the saddest [key] of all. I just wrote a sequence, and it sounded nice. I wrote the lyrics spontaneously. I'm not quite sure what the song is about, but there's a lot of anger, a lot of despair, and a lot of frustration."

That makes the song pretty much perfect for a story like "Halo," which focuses on super-soldier Master Chief and the war against the Covenant. The tune's quiet air of desperation has also made the song popular in other movies. "In the Air Tonight" has been covered many times and has been featured in a number of movies and television shows, notably the sexy train scene in 1983's "Risky Business."