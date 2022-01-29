The Unbelievable Way 1883's Isabel May Was Cast In The Yellowstone Prequel

"1883" is expanding the history and world of "Yellowstone," introducing fans of the latter series to the members of the Dutton family that paved the way for their descendants to become the modern-day power players viewers know them to be. Leading the charge in "1883" is James Dutton (Tim McGraw), the great-grandfather to Kevin Costner's John Dutton. The "Yellowstone" prequel series follows James and his family as they set out together in the hopes of establishing new roots for themselves somewhere in the untamed West.

As the show's premise suggests, McGraw's James is very much at the forefront of "1883," but he isn't the only notable member of the Dutton clan that the series is shining a spotlight on and illuminating. Faith Hill's Margaret has also emerged as a strong figure in the series, as has her and James' daughter, Elsa Dutton (Isabel May). The latter character is actually at the center of one of the most moving and heartbreaking storylines in "1883," and to her credit, May has more than managed to match the talents and charisma of her fellow cast members.

What "Yellowstone" and "1883" fans might not know about May though, is that she didn't get the part of Elsa Dutton by actually auditioning for the role.