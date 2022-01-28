Netflix's Live-Action Masters Of The Universe Has Found Its He-Man

"I have the power!" Prince Adam of Eternia first uttered those words as he transformed into the heroic He-Man for the first time in September of 1983, in the animated series "He-Man and the Masters of the Universe." The series was based on action figures and mini-comics, and ran for 130 episodes over four seasons (per IMDb). It followed the softer royal socialite Prince Adam as he led a double life as the hero, He-Man. He and his friends and allies such as Teela, Man-at-Arms, Cringer, and The Sorceress of Castle Greyskull fought against the evil Skeletor and his minions from Snake Mountain (via Fandom).

While most fans remember this series with nostalgia, there have been numerous reboots, relaunches, and attempts to revitalize the IP over the years. From introducing an other-dimensional version of He-Man as the warrior She-Ra, to the Kevin Smith-led animated reboot that hit Netflix in 2021 titled "Masters of the Universe: Revelation," the franchise is running strong.

With only one live-action film under the franchise's belt — the Dolph Lundgren-led film from 1987 starred Frank Langella, James Tolkan, and a young Courteney Cox — fans have clamored for more He-Man on the big screen for three decades. Today, fans were hit with some good news regarding the return of their savior of Eternia.