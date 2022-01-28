Here's How You Can Watch The Full First Episode Of Apple TV+'s The Afterparty For Free

It's not every day that Apple goes so far as to release an entire episode of a series for free, let alone somewhere other than its own streaming platform. However, that is exactly what the company has done for "The Afterparty." Without even needing to visit the Apple TV+ site, interested viewers can watch the entire episode on YouTube, courtesy of the official Apple TV+ YouTube Channel.

Clocking in around 50 minutes, the episode wastes no time in introducing us to the murder victim at an afterparty for a 15-year high school reunion, the suspects, and the fast-thinking detective. Episode 1 of the series, "Aniq," introduces Detective Danner (Tiffany Haddish) as she investigates each of the key suspects. Her first mark is the titular Aniq (Sam Richardson), a formerly-nerdy kid who attends the reunion with prospects of love, but ends up a murder suspect.

From there, "The Afterparty" takes every number of twists and turns, as the numerous perspectives of each suspect continually add layers to the plot. Unfortunately, Apple is not so generous as to have the rest of its series available for free. So, if you want to continue the series, you'll have to move over to Apple TV+, where a subscription runs $4.99 per month. If you're still able to take advantage of AppleTV+'s free trial, you can also sign up for that for seven days to watch the first three episodes.