This Book Of Boba Fett Star Is Heading For Young Sheldon Season 5

Obviously, a legacy character from the original series appearing now would cause a continuity problem as the actors would be a full two decades too old in appearance. Likewise, new characters couldn't appear as themselves because they will be a part of Sheldon's future viewings of "Star Wars." So, the writers chose a more creative way to add Star Wars into their show.

Dr. Carol Lee, Director of Experimental Cosmology at East Texas Tech University, will make an appearance, and what makes Carol Lee specifically exciting is that Ming-Na Wen will portray her. While fans know Wen from her run as Melinda May on "Agents of Shield" (or if you reach really far back to the '90s, "Street Fighter"), she is now most recognizable as Fennec Shand on Disney+'s "The Book of Bobba Fett."

Seeing Wen in a sitcom isn't new; she made appearances in "Two and a Half Men" and "George Lopez." She sat down with TV Insider and had this to say about her upcoming appearance. "I was really looking forward to it because I try to infuse as much comedy into all my characters as possible, even with Fennec," the actress said. "I love it when the fans are telling me that they're laughing at this line or the relationship that I have with Boba. It just makes the character so much more interesting."

Wen's appearance just might open the door for other "Star Wars" alums (Timothy Olyphant, anyone??) to cameo sometime soon.