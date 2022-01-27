Keegan Allen Discusses The Importance Of Liam's LGBTQ+ Arc On Walker - Exclusive

On how it's felt bringing this Texas story into modern times by playing an accepted and loved gay character instead of the typical doom and gloom angles that plague LGBTQ+ relationships on TV, Allen expressed his appreciation to take on this character. "[With] 'Walker,' playing this character and being part of this universe, I think it's so important that this is just life. We are living in the 21st century," he said. "We are experiencing life as it is. And one of my favorite things about this show in particular and this character is that it doesn't need to highlight anything like that. It's just life, and that's so beautiful to me because growing up, I grew up in West Hollywood, and I never knew that anything was anything. It just was life." Well, the Walker characters are taking a page from that book, and it's a breath of fresh air.

"Seeing that now we're in the heart of Texas, that it is as it is, is just so wonderful to me because it is as it should be. It feels like the flow of life is just the way it is. And I love that. It's beautiful. It's a wonderful character," Allen added. "I enjoy every second of being this character, and I also want to point out that I love that the family loves him. That's so wonderful as he is, and as he comes, he's just accepted and loved, and it should be as it should be, you know?" As much as Allen enjoys playing Liam, fans love watching Liam's arcs unfold.