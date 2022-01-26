The Book Of Boba Fett's Rory Ross Reveals His Emotional Childhood Connection To Star Wars - Exclusive

Perhaps the biggest reason "Star Wars" is as popular as it was when "Episode IV" came out in 1977 is the emotional bond that was forged between franchise creator George Lucas' story and its audiences. Appropriately subtitled "A New Hope," it didn't matter the first film in the saga was set "a long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away" — the promise of hope is a relatable theme no matter where you are in the universe or how small you deem your existence to be. After all, for Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), the hope of good conquering evil by becoming a Jedi Knight began as a farm boy on the distant desert planet of Tatooine.

Naturally, every person is different in real life, and some are beset with more obstacles to conquer than others. One such person is Rory Ross, an Arizona native who grew up on a farm, appropriately, in Iowa, who bonded with the themes of "Star Wars" while going through the biggest battle of his life. The amazing thing is, not only did Ross rise to the challenge of defeating adversity, the strength he gained from "A New Hope" propelled him to live out his dream of not only becoming an actor, but ultimately, to be cast in a "Star Wars" project.

As such, Ross said he put his wishes out to the universe to manifest his destiny, and not long after, he was cast to play one of the band of Tusken Raiders who Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) bonds with in "The Book of Boba Fett." That's not all: There's another "Star Wars" role in the actor's near future.