Tusken Raider Rory Ross Reveals What It Was Like Working With Temuera Morrison On The Book Of Boba Fett - Exclusive

Ross said he admired seeing Morrison work because the veteran actor plowed through any potential setbacks by taking on tasks original meant for his stunt double.

"I didn't get to be a part of it, but they called us to set. It's the fight between Joanna Bennett — her Tusken warrior — who takes on Tem," Ross shared with Looper. "If I remember correctly, his stunt double was actually the one doing the scene at the very beginning, but then his double got hurt and then Tem was like, 'Screw it, I'll do it.' He gets in there and he's ruffling and tussling with Joanna. Tem's a beast, but he's so humble, so gentle of heart and mind, and was very kind and making sure that he was letting everyone [know], "Thank you so much for being on set," and just making sure that we felt welcome. I can't speak highly enough of Tem. It was really fun."

On top of that, Ross admired Morrison for taking the heat, quite literally, since a lot of the scenes were shot outdoors.

"That sun — the California sun is no joke, no matter what time of the year — and he was tough, he stayed in [the scene]." Ross said. "Oftentimes, usually you'll bring in your stand-in, but he would be like, 'No, I'm just going to do it because this is my role. This is the ownership I want to take up.'"

