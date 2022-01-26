Scream's Jasmin Savoy Brown And Mason Gooding Choose Their Surprising Favorite Scary Movie - Exclusive
When Ghostface hits you up and asks his patented "What's your favorite scary movie?" line, it's usually best to answer quickly, lest you enrage the killer. While Ghostface typically expects answers like Casey's "Halloween" response in 1996 or even Tara's elevated horror answer "The Babadook" in 2022's "Scream," some horror aficionados are drawn to much less obvious responses. Who knows how Ghostface would react to unconventional answers to his titillating horror questions, but given the killer's fiery temper, the magic eight ball likely reads, "Outlook not so good."
However, throwing good ol' Ghosty for a loop just might distract him long enough to get away from the serial killer and his knife, so maybe Jasmin Savoy Brown (Mindy) and Mason Gooding (Chad) are onto something with their bizarre answer to the killer's most notorious question. During an exclusive interview with Looper, Jasmin Savoy Brown and Mason Gooding revealed their favorite scary movie — and it's definitely not what you'd expect. They also revealed what it was like working with each other on "Scream" (2022) as the Meeks-Martin twins.
Horror meets penguins
While Savoy Brown tried to decide on the answer to her favorite scary movie, Gooding gave an unexpected answer: "It's got to be 'March of the Penguins.'" Savoy Brown quickly hopped on board with that answer, adding, "Oh my God. 'March of the Penguins' is awful. [...] So scary." While the "Scream" body count is nothing to blush at, Gooding recalled about the dismal penguin documentary, "That's probably the highest body count of any movie ever."
Savoy Brown concurred, saying, "Oh man, there [are] so many penguins. And you know how they keep switching to be warm. They move from the inside to [the] outside." Gooding added, "And then they just get..." before Savoy Brown finished his thought with the word, "Demolished." Haunted by the memory of the documentary, Gooding said, "Listen, and then the sea birds, oh my." Savoy Brown just had three simple words to say on the matter: "Oh, my God..." Step aside, Ghostface. There's a new killer in town — mother nature.
Woodsboro's greatest Sibling rivalry
If fans didn't realize how charismatic Gooding and Savoy Brown were before now, their haunting recollection of a penguin documentary should have done the trick. The fun-loving duo has fun bantery chemistry in real life that certainly aided them in their role as siblings. On what it was like working together this iconic set and developing sibling rivalry dynamic, Savoy Brown joked, "It was tough. We really don't enjoy each other's company at all." Gooding put on his best serious tone, adding, "It's fine. I don't know why you're laughing. I don't know what is funny about that." Savoy Brown mirrored his sentiment, agreeing, "Yeah, it was tough."
Gooding quipped back, "Jasmin reminds me each and every day profoundly and exhaustively that I am at work." But Savoy Brown made it clear who's really in charge, noting, "Yeah, I got to keep him in line." He sarcastically responded, "That's right. God forbid there's any fun to be had when on set." She shot back, "Get in line," before he said, "That's right." Okay, the casting directors who chose Gooding and Savoy Brown as twins deserve a gold medal.
"Scream" (2022) is now playing exclusively in theaters.