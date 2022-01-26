Shawn Ashmore's Surprising Connection Between The Boys And X-Men - Exclusive

Ashmore's arc on "The Boys" was short but significant. Over just a couple of episodes, Lamplighter made quite an impression. Meanwhile, Ashmore was impressed with Lamplighter's impeccably made superhero suit, a costume he compared to his wardrobe for "X-Men."

"They made this beautiful, insane Lamplighter costume that was crazy. It [took] months to make and to fit, and they do such an incredible job," Ashmore revealed. "[It] rivals the "'X-Men' as far as costumes because I've done a couple of superhero costumes, and the 'X-Men' fittings and the detail and stuff that they did was insane, but 'The Boys' is at that level or higher. I got a cloak and stuff, and a hood, so it's a cooler costume "

Ashmore was so struck by the work put into Lamplighter's supersuit that he wished he could have worn it more. "They put so much effort into making [Lamplighter's costume], I was like, 'That's it?' We only really saw him in it twice," Ashmore observed. "So I joked when I was leaving, 'You got to do like a bottle episode in a season where you go back in time where it's the original Seven or something like that.'"

