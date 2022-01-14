X-Men's Shawn Ashmore Revels In Playing Morally Ambiguous Characters In The Free Fall And The Boys - Exclusive Interview

Most of the film is really serious, but then there's the dinner party scene you talked about earlier where the tone becomes almost farcical.

Like a carnival.

What was that scene like to shoot?

It was incredibly long. That's the first time in the film where there's more than, again, Sara, Nick, and Rose. Those are the three characters you see. And there are other offshoots. There's Sara's sister, there's the parents, but for the most part, it's these two or three characters interacting. The world opens up and all these people are now in this house that's been so quiet and alone and scary. That's really the scene that I read where I was like, "Oh, if we do this right, it's going to feel amazing." It's so bizarre, and where the truth starts to open up and unveil to the audience. It was super fun to shoot.

There is that nervousness of, well, the movie takes such a strange turn there. It becomes something totally different. How do we transition from this quiet piece where this fractured couple are trying to find their relationship again and find this intimacy and connection to, whoa, this just goes crazy! I think it works so well. When I watched the film the first time..., it's such a jarring experience of change, but it works. Everything works about it. The editing, the music, the performance, everything just goes a little sideways. And I love it. I love what happens.

It was fun to shoot. I feel like Nick sheds his skin a little bit. He becomes himself, and he warns Sara before the dinner party. He says, "I might show off a bit," so it's foreshadowed that things are going to go a little crazy, and then he does. Another thing we talked a lot about too is in a relationship, if you're just together, you're just dealing with each other. You really discover a lot about another person that you're intimate with or involved with when you see them out in public. How do they behave with other people, with your friends, with their friends? Are they a chameleon? Do they adapt to what other people are doing or do they stay true to who they are? I think Sara sees Nick's true colors when he's with his people, with these friends — her old friends, but Nick's friends. It just went haywire and crazy, and then the dancing — it just goes nuts. Everybody gets drunk and it becomes like a carnival. That's the way that I explain it. It seems like it goes into a wild carnival.

And the scene ends with you wearing this bloody pig's head. I have to ask, were you actually wearing a pig's head or was it something else?

No. It's funny that you actually say that because, to me, it literally was just almost like a Halloween mask. It was really flimsy and so we had to be very careful taking it on and off. It was a good mask, but it didn't have the weight or heft. It was very rubbery. When I [took] it off, I had to do it so carefully so that it didn't compress, so it looked like a Halloween mask, and then to [gently] put it down into the bloody bathtub. So no, it was just a Halloween mask.

But yeah, fun sequence. Again, I really liked the tableau that was in the background. Time freezes for everybody except for Sara and Nick in this moment, and then Rose approaches, and it's just this beautiful tableau. It feels like an old painting in the background, and it's a cool, trippy, weird moment. Again, the movie goes to another level at that dinner party and then [pushes] forward. It was fun to shoot. I think it's effective, [and] I really like how it turned out.