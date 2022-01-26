Sam Riegel, Travis Willingham, And Brandon Auman On Adapting The Legend Of Vox Machina - Exclusive Interview

So, Brandon, what was your role? Was there things where you said, "This is the stuff that we can keep," and was there something where they were like, "We got to keep this," and you're like, "this has got to go"?

Brandon Auman: Well, I don't really put my foot down. It's a true collaboration, but I wanted to include as much as we possibly could, all the fan-favorite moments, all the amazing encounters of the Briarwoods, all the fun creatures, monsters, humor. I wanted to keep as much of it as we could. Obviously, there's some extraneous stuff that we just couldn't include, but, yeah, it's been this great collaborative process with Sam and Travis and the rest of the cast. It's been a blast.

I'm not really an executive producer who puts his foot down and says, "This has got to go." I really let Sam and Travis take the lead when it comes to these things, because, these guys, they know "Critical Role" better than anyone, definitely better than I know it and I've watched the entire thing. These guys are so in the trenches that ... we collaborate but, like I said, I'm not one who's going to put his foot down and say, "No, this can't be in the animated series."

Riegel: The other thing that Brandon was really great at was, like he said, he's not saying "no" to a lot of stuff, but something that he did really bring to the proceedings was he asked the question "Why?" a lot. In the game that we would play, a lot of times things would just happen because we would roll the dice and it would land on a number where, "Okay, that's what happens." Brandon kept asking and pushing us to ... now that it's a narrative show with a story, things can't just happen for chance reasons or for dice reasons. It has to happen for character reasons.

He kept asking the questions about why were our characters doing what they were doing and also why the villains were doing what they were doing, which is something that we got a little taste of in Matt's original campaign, but we didn't get to really explore. Matt played all the villains, so he couldn't just do scenes where it was just him talking to him about his plans. That would get old real fast, but we can do that in the animated series and we do. It's really exciting to look at things from the villain's perspective, and I think Brandon really helped push us there.