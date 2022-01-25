How Eric Andre Really Felt Being On Jackass Forever's Set

Being on the set of a "Jackass" film is a dangerous place for anyone to be. As a franchise, "Jackass" is known for the ludicrous and dangerous pranks and stunts that are carried out by its eccentric cast of real-life performers. Therefore, being involved in the production of a new "Jackass" film automatically means opening yourself up to the kinds of pranks and stunts that have become synonymous with the franchise. For most actors, celebrities, and famous performers, that understandably makes hanging out with the "Jackass" team seem like a daunting idea.

But what about for someone like Eric André? The celebrity and comedian has plenty of experience pulling off and participating in strange pranks on his Adult Swim series, "The Eric Andre Show," as well as in the 2021 comedy film, "Bad Trip." Taking that into account, one could presume that André's pranking experience makes him uniquely well-suited to be on a "Jackass" set. In fact, that's probably why André is one of the celebrities who appears in the upcoming "Jackass" sequel, "Jackass Forever."

With that in mind, it's worth asking: Was being involved in the making of "Jackass Forever" as stressful for André as it likely was for the film's other participants? Or did his history with pranks make the movie's production process a little easier for the comedian?