The Staggering Amount Of Time Netflix Viewers Spent Watching Brazen's Debut

It looks like Netflix has yet another hit on its hands. In mid-January, the popular streaming service premiered "Brazen," a new film starring Alyssa Milano and Sam Page. Based on Nora Roberts' 1988 novel, "Brazen Virtue," the Netflix film follows a mystery writer named Grace (Milano) who finds herself at the center of a criminal conspiracy after her sister is killed and her secret life as a webcam performer is revealed to the public.

Intent on solving the mystery herself, Grace begins looking into the events that have totally upended her life. The film was directed by "The Knight Before Christmas" filmmaker Monika Mitchell (via IMDb), and in addition to Milano and Page, its cast includes Malachi Weir, Emilie Ullerup, Matthew Finlan, Alison Araya, and Colleen Wheeler.

The film made its debut on January 13 to largely negative reviews from both critics and casual viewers alike. On Rotten Tomatoes, it currently holds an unimpressive 18% Tomatometer score as well as an even lower 14% audience score. However, the film's lackluster critical response doesn't seem to have affected its performance on Netflix. In fact, "Brazen" appears to be doing quite well on the streaming service.