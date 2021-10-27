Alyssa Milano Clears The Air Over Longstanding Feud With Shannon Doherty

Once upon a time, Alyssa Milano and Shannon Doherty worked together on the WB series "Charmed," about three sisters who one day discover that their combined "Power of Three" makes them the most powerful witches in the world. Naturally, power-hungry entities started coming after them and their magic, wanting a piece of that pie for themselves. The show was a sometimes-humorous, sometimes-intense chronicle of what the three sisters went through to stay alive and keep their powers from those who would misuse them. Milano and Doherty played Halliwell sisters Phoebe and Prue on the show, respectively.

Behind the scenes, however, it wasn't exactly the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pentagrams that was portrayed on the show. Rumors started going around claiming that the two women fought like real sisters, without any underlying love. According to E! News, there were days when the actors refused to speak to each other, and the studio even brought in a mediator to help smooth things over. Sadly, it didn't work, and Doherty exited the show at the end of Season 3 and was replaced by Rose McGowan. So where do the two women stand now? You may be surprised to find out how their opinions of one another have changed in recent years.