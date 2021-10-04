Jorja Fox Opens Up About Returning To CSI: Vegas

How do you follow up one of the biggest ratings smashes of this century? If you're "CSI" series veteran Jorja Fox, you do it carefully. Six years after "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" wrapped up its massively successful, 15-season run on CBS, Fox's character, Sara Sidle — and her longtime co-worker (and romantic interest) Gus Grissom (William Petersen) — will be returning to Sin City for CBS' new 10-episode event series "CSI: Vegas."

Originally commissioned for the 20th anniversary of "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" in 2020, Deadline reported that the pandemic delayed filming on "CSI: Vegas" and led to it getting pushed back a year. The new title is an indication of how much the world has changed since 2000. Two decades ago, a lot more people needed help in order to know what "CSI" stands for, while in 2021, even the returning mothership has to be distinguished from its three different spin-offs, much as "Star Wars" picked up the "A New Hope" appellation in 1981.

Fox's tenure on the original series was complicated, but she was there for the series' beginning and for its end, which makes her well-qualified to judge what might make a sequel a worthy endeavor. Now that "CSI: Vegas" is finally set to premiere in early October, the actress spoke with the Las Vegas Review-Journal about why she decided to return to Las Vegas, and what fans can expect from Sara Sidle in the new series.