Here's How Sam Raimi Really Feels About Spider-Man: No Way Home

Contains spoilers for "Spider-Man: No Way Home."

In case you hadn't heard, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has officially gone multi-verse with the arrival of "Spider-Man: No Way Home." And just like the first two films in the Tom Holland-fronted "Spider-Man" franchise, "No Way Home" has proven a big hit with both fans and critics (per Rotten Tomatoes). It's also become one of the highest-grossing films ever, with Box Office Mojo currently slotting it into the number six spot on the all time list.

Since the release of "Spider-Man: No Way Home," much has naturally been made of the return of several villains from "Spider-Man" movies past. It's safe to say, however, considerably more fanfare has heralded the MCU arrival of the Spider-Men those baddies battled in previous films, with both Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire suiting up for this multi-versed sequel. The inclusion of the latter actor in particular has fans buzzing as Maguire's "Spider-Man" trilogy remains a favorite for an entire generation of superhero movie lovers.

It's also led to many to question what Sam Raimi (who directed the Maguire trilogy) thinks about not just the new movie, but the return of his own "Spider-Man" actors. Here's how Raimi really feels about "Spider-Man: No Way Home."