Jack Quaid Tells A Hilarious David Arquette Story From The Set Of Scream - Exclusive

On what it was like playing the Woodsboro outsider as Sam's boyfriend, Quaid noted his love for horror, saying, "I loved it. I loved playing Richie. I think the biggest challenge of that part is: I am a horror buff. I love horror movies, and to pretend I didn't really know anything was a little bit of a challenge."

It's always a fun challenge for actors to personify the audience and what they're yelling at the screen. He concurred, adding, "I love playing audience surrogate characters. [I] love playing characters that, more or less, my reaction is what the audience is going through. That's always really fun. I did ad-lib a lot. That's what I love about Matt [Bettinelli-Olpin] and Tyler [Gillett] is that we all ad-libbed a lot, and they were very encouraging of that. They made sure not to let that take over the scene."

Quaid is no stranger to ad-libbing, even as an audience member — and he looks forward to the moments he gets to add his own spin to his characters. "I feel sometimes I watch movies, and I very much notice now we're in ad-lib territory. They made sure to keep it within a certain box, but they let us collaborate, and they let us try things and give options, which is so freeing," he explained. "You don't want to just get locked in doing one thing. You want to explore every scene, and they really let us do that. I had a blast, and I was really surprised at how many, not just for me, but how many ad-libs from all of us made it into the movie. It's awesome." The movie certainly wouldn't be the same without these moments.