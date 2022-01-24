Peloton Smacks Down Showtime's Billions After Another Unflattering Portrayal

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the most recent episode of "Billions"

It turns out that if you want to try and kill off a TV character lately, you don't need some dramatic fall from a great height, a mysterious murder, or even a misguided step into oncoming traffic. This year's most prominent small screen character killer is world-famous fitness company, Peloton — and they're really not happy about it. The first bit of brand tarnishing came in a big way after Chris Noth's "Sex and the City" character, Mr. Big, dies of a heart attack on the company's exercise bikes in "And Just Like That..." Now, it seems like the bikes are out to get another character of prime time television after a recent episode of Showtime's "Billions."

In a fashion quite similar to Big's incident with a Peloton bike, the latest episode of "Billions" sees David Costabile's Mike "Wags" Wagner also have a heart attack while using one of the exercise machines. Thankfully, the health issue doesn't take Wags down permanently, but following the episode's airing, Peloton was quick to chime in on the recent plot point and set the record straight, saying that it had no previous knowledge of the depiction of the company's product in the show.