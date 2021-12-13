Peloton Fires Back At And Just Like That... With New Ad Spot

"Sex and the City" was a groundbreaking series when it first premiered in 1998. The HBO show undoubtedly changed the landscape of television forever, with Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), Samantha (Kim Cattrall) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) inspiring women to live a life they never thought possible before. But a lot has changed since "Sex and the City" went off air in 2004, and the two theatrically released follow up films also haven't aged well. Many of the show's views towards sexuality and womanhood are largely outdated, but that didn't stop the creative team at HBO from jumping on Hollywood's reboot bandwagon.

"And Just Like That...," the official "Sex and the City" reboot, dropped its first two episodes on HBO Max on December 9. Fans were thrilled to revisit the glamorous lives of their favorite city-dwellers (minus Samantha) and to see how they've changed with age. Audiences were shocked though, when (spoiler alert!) Carrie's beloved husband Mr. Big (Chris Noth) dies of a heart attack at the end of the premiere episode, shortly after completing a 45-minute Peloton bike ride.

The fitness company, which has become the biggest name in at-home stationary cycling, was of course unhappy with the show suggesting that one of their classes led to a man's death. Their concerns were not just a PR issue though — Peloton's stock dropped dramatically following the episode's premiere (via CNBC). Now, the company is striking back with a new ad spot.