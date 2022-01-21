Shawn Ashmore Reveals His True Feelings About Playing Lamplighter In The Boys - Exclusive

Shawn Ashmore is no stranger to playing superheroes. He brought the frosty mutant Iceman to life in four "X-Men" films, a role that remains among his most beloved onscreen outings. Fans were delighted when he showed up as the much discussed but previously unseen disgraced superhero Lamplighter in the second season of Prime Video's "The Boys."

Ashmore was perfectly cast as the fire-powered, morally conflicted Supe. Lamplighter was a character who had done horrible things — and had a disturbing superhero-centric porn addition — yet also shows remorse for his past crimes and even goes out of his way to protect the titular team. It's a brief but exhilarating arc and, despite his limited screen time, Ashmore manages to bring all the layers of his character to vivid, memorable life.

In a recent exclusive interview, Ashmore filled Looper in on how he felt about joining "The Boys" and whether he'd be open to reprising the role of Lamplighter.