Mikey Madison And Sonia Ammar Give Their Honest Thoughts On The Female-Dominated Scream Cast - Exclusive
When it comes to horror's track record for proper female representation in horror movies, let's just say it's less than ideal. The original "Scream" addresses this topic in 1996 when it dismantles the trope that only virginal women can survive, but it still displays more than a few toxic tropes on that front. However, "Scream" (2022) takes the OG film's feminism and amps it up to 11 with a female-dominated cast of well-developed characters who serve as more than sex appeal and scantily clad objects.
Between badass scenes featuring our favorite OG women, Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) and Gale Weathers (Courteney Cox), or our new final girl Sam (Melissa Barrera) and her crew of badass women, 2022's "Scream" isn't lacking in the kickass women department. It's a nice change of pace from what fans are used to when they tune into the latest horror blockbuster.
During an exclusive interview with Looper, Mikey Madison (Amber) and Sonia Ammar (Liv) both got candid on what it was like taking part in the female-dominated "Scream" 2022 and how the movie handles the meta aspects of the franchise.
The women of Woodsboro
In "Scream" (2022), the women outnumber the men, which is a refreshing change of pace for horror. We asked Madison and Ammar if it was exciting to take on a female-dominated movie in this typically male-dominated genre. Both women were pumped about the empowered direction of the film.
Madison said, "That was exciting to me to be in a movie with such incredible, strong women and really strong female characters was really exciting to me. That's something that I want to hopefully do throughout my career." Ammar noted the overall representation in the film, adding, "We love women, yeah. I think [it] was great that they included such badass, strong, cool female characters. Melissa's incredible in this film, and she's Latina, so that's great to have that. Yeah, I'm so excited."
Madison noted how absurd the lack of representation in horror has been, replying, "Well, it was just great to be in a movie that represented the real world that we live in with queer characters and people of color. I think to ignore that is ridiculous." Of course, Ammar agreed.
Taking toxic fandom to the next level
On "Scream" (2022) tackling toxic obsession and hero-worshiping of real serial killers, Madison said, "I think 'Scream' has always been very self-aware, and the directors and writers wrote the movie in a really intelligent way. I think we really wanted the film to represent the real world that we live in within that Woodsboro universe." Between better representation, the franchise's first LGBTQ+ character Mindy, and a healthy depiction of mental health, "Scream" has come a long way since 1996.
Ammar added, "It's really cool to see how the script was written. It was really well-written, [including] the way it all intertwines together, like the legacy cast and the new cast and the story and all the fun Easter eggs, and also the reasons for certain things happening. It all makes sense in the end when you watch it, and it's mind-blowing. It was very witty and intelligent and fun and well done." If fans' reaction is anything to go by, it's safe to say that the film reached that mark.
"Scream" (2022) is now playing exclusively in theaters.