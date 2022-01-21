Mikey Madison And Sonia Ammar Give Their Honest Thoughts On The Female-Dominated Scream Cast - Exclusive

When it comes to horror's track record for proper female representation in horror movies, let's just say it's less than ideal. The original "Scream" addresses this topic in 1996 when it dismantles the trope that only virginal women can survive, but it still displays more than a few toxic tropes on that front. However, "Scream" (2022) takes the OG film's feminism and amps it up to 11 with a female-dominated cast of well-developed characters who serve as more than sex appeal and scantily clad objects.

Between badass scenes featuring our favorite OG women, Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) and Gale Weathers (Courteney Cox), or our new final girl Sam (Melissa Barrera) and her crew of badass women, 2022's "Scream" isn't lacking in the kickass women department. It's a nice change of pace from what fans are used to when they tune into the latest horror blockbuster.

During an exclusive interview with Looper, Mikey Madison (Amber) and Sonia Ammar (Liv) both got candid on what it was like taking part in the female-dominated "Scream" 2022 and how the movie handles the meta aspects of the franchise.