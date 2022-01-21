Pauly Shore Said His Goodbyes To Louie Anderson In Hospital

Acclaimed comedian and actor Louie Anderson has died at age 68.

In Mike Bender's documentary "The Comedy Store," Louie Anderson, Chris Rock, Jim Carrey, and many others talk about getting their start at the iconic comedy venue that is well known as a launching pad for comedians. Louie Anderson reminisces about leaving Minnesota: "My parents had retired to Carson City, so I came out that way," he says. "I went straight to The Comedy Store. Jimmy Walker made Mitzi Shore watch me. Then she made me an unpaid regular, and then a paid regular. I'm still friends with the Shores."

Comedian Pauly Shore, whose mom owned The Comedy Store, remembered being a teenager and watching Louie Anderson perform for the first time at the club and thinking he was hilarious. "You would go out there, and you'd have really smart, really clean material," he told Anderson on his podcast. "...everyone here was a great role model, they didn't tell me anything, I just kind of observed." The two comedians maintained their friendship for forty-something years, checking in on each other, and supporting each other's work. It makes sense that Shore, one of Anderson's oldest comedian friends, would be there at the end.