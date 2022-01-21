The Devastating Death Of Comedian Louie Anderson

After being hospitalized earlier this week to be treated for non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, beloved comedian Louie Anderson has died at the age of 68 (via Deadline). On January 18, TMZ had reported that Anderson's longtime publicist Glenn Schwartz said that the star was "being treated for Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma." The outlet explained that, while this form of cancer is extremely common and treatable, it's also very aggressive.

Anderson's acclaimed career as a comedian spanned nearly 40 years, including everything from stand-up sets to appearances on countless TV shows. He also wrote four books about his life, covering intimate subjects like his complicated relationships with his family and his journey with weight loss.

The actor is best known for creating the animated series "Life with Louie," which was based on his childhood in the Midwest, and for his role as Christine, an overbearing mother, on FX's "Baskets." Both shows earned him multiple Primetime Emmys, but that's only a minor glimpse at his storied career.