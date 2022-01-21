The Top Streaming Series Of 2021 Might Surprise You

Must-see TV seemed to be part of a bygone era before 2021. No longer do families huddle around television sets at a specific time each week. Streaming content has made entertainment an only vaguely contemporaneous experience for most viewers. And yet, there have been some outliers. 2021 saw some breakout hits that have turned into phenomena. Showtime drama "Yellowjackets" just concluded its first season to amazing ratings, proving that must-see TV may be possible again — at least, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

One of the most notable television series of 2021 was Netflix's "Squid Game." The brutal K-drama depicted characters so desperate to get out of debt that they volunteer to engage in life-threatening games. Although it landed in most U.S. households as a streaming series, the K-thriller became a new kind of must-see TV. "Squid Game" smashed a Netflix record with 1.65 billion hours watched within its initial drop. Fans are already clamoring for a Season 2, but despite all that unprecedented success, there is one record that it has not claimed.

The title of top streaming series of 2021 went to a different title.