This Iconic Cooking Competition Is Getting A Netflix Reboot

Cooking shows have been around since the birth of television, but cooking competition shows are more of a 21st century phenomenon. Since 2001, some of the most popular primetime shows have pitted both professional and amateur chefs against each other. It's not because audiences necessarily want to get better at cooking. As professor Tasha Oren put it for The Atlantic, "Most people who watch TV about cooking don't cook. They watch for the sport of it, for the fun of it."

While cooking shows started on cable, these days the streaming networks dominate the genre. On Netflix, you can watch cooking competition shows that feature a range of skill levels, from the professionals ("The Chef Show") to the highly skilled amateurs ("Great British Bake Off") to the charmingly hopeless ("Nailed It!").

As popular as all of those shows have been, none of them have quite the same reputation for producing elite food preparers as the show that started the craze in the US. Now, that show is returning for another helping.