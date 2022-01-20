Arian Moayed Discusses His Special Bond Prior To No Way Home With Marisa Tomei - Exclusive
When you have a career as long and varied as Arian Moayed, it's only natural that you'd know quite a few heavy hitters in Hollywood. Including his various Broadway productions, his stint on "Succession," and his role as writer and director of "The Accidental Wolf," Moayed has quite a few stories about his time in Hollywood — and the people with whom he's spent it.
The actor recently dusted off his Spidey senses to join the cast of "Spider-Man: No Way Home" as Agent Cleary. Who wouldn't want to cameo in one of the biggest blockbusters of 2021 alongside the likes of Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, and Marisa Tomei? Interrogating this Spidey cast sounds like a dream come true, and for Moayed, it was.
During an exclusive interview with Looper, Arian Moayed discussed what it was like putting Spider-Man's besties in the hot seat. The actor also revealed how he knew Maris Tomei from before the film.
Hanging out with Marisa Tomei
On filming his "No Way Home" interrogation scenes with the "Spider-Man " cast, Moayed said, "That was a fun, amazing whirlwind. We shot in two stints, one in January of last year, one in March ... It didn't feel like I was on a Marvel set. You know what I mean?" On the nerves of entering such a massive franchise, he added, " I didn't feel ... I was nervous, for sure, I'm not going to lie about that, but it was instantaneous how part of a community they have built there. Tom [Holland] and Zendaya and John Watts and Jacob [Batalon], they're really great leaders, and they're really nice people. I cannot say that enough times."
However, there's one actor Moayed knew long before his stint as Agent Cleary. "Marisa ... oddly enough, I've known Marisa for a long time. I've seen probably [an] equal amount of her in theater that I have seen her in film and television, probably ... so I just saw her in a play on Broadway right before the pandemic, and we talked about that," Moayed explained. "We just felt comfortable. It didn't feel like a Marvel set. There are certain things like cloaks and that kind of s*** that is intense, but other than that, it was easy."
