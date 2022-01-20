Arian Moayed Discusses His Special Bond Prior To No Way Home With Marisa Tomei - Exclusive

When you have a career as long and varied as Arian Moayed, it's only natural that you'd know quite a few heavy hitters in Hollywood. Including his various Broadway productions, his stint on "Succession," and his role as writer and director of "The Accidental Wolf," Moayed has quite a few stories about his time in Hollywood — and the people with whom he's spent it.

The actor recently dusted off his Spidey senses to join the cast of "Spider-Man: No Way Home" as Agent Cleary. Who wouldn't want to cameo in one of the biggest blockbusters of 2021 alongside the likes of Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, and Marisa Tomei? Interrogating this Spidey cast sounds like a dream come true, and for Moayed, it was.

During an exclusive interview with Looper, Arian Moayed discussed what it was like putting Spider-Man's besties in the hot seat. The actor also revealed how he knew Maris Tomei from before the film.