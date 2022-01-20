Melissa Barrera Explains How Her Scream Character Defies Toxic Horror Mental Health Tropes - Exclusive

The following article contains mild plot details from "Scream" (2022).

"Scream" has long since acknowledged some of horror's most toxic tropes, but the franchise has typically played along until now. The 1996 film cemented itself in the genre as the most meta-horror to ever meta, so it makes sense that while calling out some of horror's shadier characteristics, the films would poke fun at themselves by continuing the pattern in a self-aware way.

However, in 2022, it's time to start questioning some of these problematic tropes and actually address them in a positive way — which is precisely what "Scream" (2022) does. Melissa Barrera's character Sam has quite a lot on her plate. When Ghostface isn't hunting her down, she's dealing with a number of mental health struggles. Instead of demonizing her, making her go on a killing spree, or having her display violent behavior, Sam wades through the darkness that envelops her. It's easy to villainize mental health in films, but those choices often contribute to the baseless stigmas that typically follow mental health conditions.

Rather than adding to the already long list of misrepresented mental health diagnoses, Sam overcomes her own internalized stigma and learns to accept and love herself. The heroine — whose name pays tribute to "Halloween" director John Carpenter — is the badass neurodivergent leading woman that horror films have desperately needed since the genre's inception. During an exclusive interview with Looper, Melissa Barrera spoke candidly about Sam's mental health struggles, defying toxic horror tropes, and why she's a character that fans need today.