Batgirl Set Video Provides First Look At One Of The DCEU's Most-Anticipated Characters

Marking the second DC project on his résumé after his role in "Doom Patrol," Brendan Fraser will be playing Garfield Lynns, aka Firefly, in "Batgirl." A recurring villain from the DC comics who is considered to be one of Gotham's finest, Lynns was a professional arsonist who suffered from a traumatic childhood. His obsession led him to be horrifically scarred, which is hidden thanks to a fireproof suit (complete with jetpack) he wears whenever he's out on the job. Now, an all-new bit of footage shows just how much damage he's going to cause.

Over on the DCEUleaks subreddit, u/aduong treated their fellow Redditors to a behind-the-scenes video that they claim to be footage of the filming of one of Firefly's scenes. In the video, Fraser (or his stunt double) can be seen casually walking out of a building engulfed in smoke while wearing a heavy overcoat. After he walks across the street, he even looks back briefly to inspect his handiwork. Fraser's fire-starting foe doesn't appear to be wearing his iconic fireproof suit in the scene, but that could simply be a detail that comes at a different point in the film.

We'll have to see how Fraser handles the role when "Batgirl" takes flight on HBO Max later this year.