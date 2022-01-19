Robert Pattinson Sets The Record Straight About That Cheeky Batman Work Out Joke

In terms of live-action superhero roles, few are more high-profile than the Dark Knight himself, Batman. For decades, actors have stepped up to take on the coveted part on screens big and small, putting their own unique spin on the DC Comics mainstay. For example, the late Adam West kept things campy, Michael Keaton dialed up the edginess, and Christian Bale took a more grounded approach. Robert Pattinson, who will don the cowl in director Matt Reeves' "The Batman," aims to follow in their footsteps and make the Caped Crusader entirely his own.

Residing in a new incarnation of Gotham City that hasn't appeared at the cinema as of yet, Pattinson's Batman has his work cut out for him. As if the sadistic Riddler (Paul Dano) and scheming Oswald "Penguin" Cobblepot (Colin Farrell) weren't enough to contend with, crime and corruption run rampant. In response, this young, vengeful version of Bruce Wayne uses his cape, car, and gadgets to strike fear into the hearts of Gotham's criminals and dispense his idea of justice. That may sound like most Batman renditions, but there's something especially ruthless and dark about Pattinson's take.

To further deviate himself from most previous Batman actors, Robert Pattinson once joked that he underwent quite the unconventional workout routine to prepare for the role — comments he recently elaborated on.