What Happened To GRIND Basketball After Shark Tank?

When it comes to getting some high-profile attention focused on your great idea for an awesome new product or business venture, it's hard to beat making an appearance on ABC's long-running reality TV hit "Shark Tank." Featuring Mark Cuban, the famous entrepreneur and owner of the Dallas Mavericks, as well as his fellow Sharks — aka potential investors — the show invites fresher entrepreneurs to pitch their latest concepts, from Press Waffle to Titin, and possibly reap some major financial backing.

In 2020, one of those eager contestants on the show was former NBA basketball hopeful Thomas Fields. When injuries forced him to rethink his career options, Fields hatched the idea for his GRIND basketball shooting machine, with a cone-shape net spread out beneath the hoop that catches and funnels the ball into a device that shoots the ball back to the player. After presenting his idea to the Sharks, it looked like Fields might gain some investment money to push his design idea forward.

But when the show concluded, what finally happened to GRIND Basketball, after Fields' appearance on "Shark Tank"?