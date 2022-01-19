Jensen Ackles Holds Nothing Back When Discussing Jessica Alba's On-Set Behavior

While Jessica Alba isn't currently booking work in blockbusters with any sort of regularity, just a decade or two ago, big Hollywood movies were her bread and butter. Alba appeared in a wide range of projects during her heyday, from Robert Rodriguez's gory comic book film "Sin City" to Drew Barrymore romantic comedy "Never Been Kissed." Before all that, though, Alba's breakthrough role, at just 18 years-old, was as the lead in a James Cameron-created sci-fi TV series called "Dark Angel" (via IMDb). It was on the set of "Dark Angel," even, that Alba began a relationship with her then 30 year-old co-star Michael Weatherly, referenced in an episode of Weatherly's other popular series "NCIS" released around that time.

During its second season, "Dark Angel" introduced a character portrayed by Jensen Ackles, who at the time was another young, up-and-comer. Nowadays, Ackles is arguably best-known for starring in "Supernatural" for 15 seasons, before the series came to an end in 2020.

In an appearance on the podcast Inside of You released on January 18, Ackles spoke about what it was like to work with Alba on the set of "Dark Angel." As it turns out, Ackles and Alba had something of a contentious working relationship with one another.