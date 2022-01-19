Brian Cox Clarifies His Criticism Of Johnny Depp

Long before Brian Cox embodied Logan Roy, brash businessman and patriarch on HBO's "Succession," he had a long and successful history in Hollywood. The 75-year-old Scottish actor has appeared in countless projects including "The Ring," "The Bourne Identity," "X-Men 2," "Rise of the Planet of the Apes," and "Adaptation" (via IMDb). Throughout his career, he's starred alongside some of the biggest names in the business, from Mel Gibson to Scarlett Johansson. And now that he's added "author" to his long list of titles, he's not holding back from sharing his wide range of experiences.

Cox recently released a memoir titled "Putting the Rabbit in the Hat" that is quite the page-turner. Most notably, Cox decided to list off his unbridled opinions regarding some of his fellow actors Logan Roy-style. His scathing takes have been fuel for several click-worthy headlines, as the Cox didn't hold back from slamming major names like Kevin Spacey, Edward Norton, Steven Seagal, and Johnny Depp. With the case of Depp, Cox revealed he actually turned down the role of the Governor in the famous "Pirates of the Caribbean."

In the book, Cox calls Depp overblown and overrated. "I mean, 'Edward Scissorhands.' Let's face it, if you come on with hands like that and pale, scarred-face make-up, you don't have to do anything. And he didn't. And subsequently, he's done even less," he wrote. Since the quote broke the internet, the "Succession" star has clarified his statements.