Succession's Brian Cox Has Some Interesting Words About These Hollywood Legends In His New Book

Is there anyone left in Hollywood that actor Brian Cox doesn't hate? That's the question people can't stop asking after skimming through the pages of the "Succession" star's new autobiography "Putting the Rabbit in the Hat," which contains a treasure trove of brutally honest takes from the ornery Scotsman.

"I'm expecting probably never to hear from some people again," said Cox, speaking to The Big Issue about all the insults he rattled off in the book. "But that's the way it goes." The 75-year-old has no time for pulled punches or candy coatings, which his book and recent interviews clearly show.

"I think if you're going to do something like that you really have to tell the truth. Shoot the devil," Cox told The Scotsman newspaper last week. "It was cathartic, necessary. It was important for me because I've reached a certain age and I wanted to look at certain things in the light of one's experience and be as truthful as I could be."

Asked during an interview by the ABC (Australian Broadcasting Corporation) if he wrote the book knowing he'd ruffle some feathers, Cox said, "I had to. You have to be truthful and honest. I tried to be compassionate. I tried to be understanding, and not judging in the wrong way, but it's tough ... I wasn't brought up, I had to bring myself up. And so, that's a tough thing. And of course ... I have anger issues. " So what did Cox have to say about his fellow Hollywood elites?