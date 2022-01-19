The Boys' Shawn Ashmore Explains The Inspiration For His Character In The Free Fall - Exclusive

This article contains spoilers for "The Free Fall."

When developing a new movie or TV character, an actor can look to many sources for inspiration. Actors want to ensure they depict each character they take on with as much realism as possible, but how do you prepare when you're playing a character who is one thing on the surface and deep down may be something else entirely? That was the challenge facing Shawn Ashmore when he took on the role of Nick in the terrifying head-trip "The Free Fall."

When we first meet him, Nick comes across as the loving and concerned husband of Sara (Andrea Londo). Sara recently attempted to take her own life, and the ensuing coma leaves her with no memory of Nick or anything else about her past. Given the circumstances, it's no wonder Nick would be protective of Sara and even a bit overbearing — but in Ashmore's talented hands, the character takes on a note of ambiguity too, as the actor drops small hints that something stranger and more sinister may be at work in the house he and Sara share.

Looper recently spoke with Ashmore about preparing for his unsettling role in "The Free Fall," in which he shared the references he and director Adam Stilwell turned to as inspiration for Nick's physicality.