This Spider-Man: No Way Home Actor Will Make His SNL Hosting Debut Very Soon

It's been quite the ride for the cast of "Spider-Man: No Way Home," which has been out for over a month and is still one of the most talked-about subjects in Hollywood. Now, one of the film's leading men is set to host an upcoming episode of "Saturday Night Live."

While "No Way Home" may officially be in everyone's rear-view, there's been no end in sight for the public love-fest that its stars keep experiencing. It seems like every other day a new interview with Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire, or Tom Holland is published. Indeed, fans may just want to call 2022 the year of Spider-Man because the "No Way Home" hype train doesn't look like it'll be getting squashed any time soon.

As for the actor who will be appearing on "SNL," not only is it probably not who you're expecting, but it's someone whose upcoming appearance will mark their first time hosting an episode of the NBC series.