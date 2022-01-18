How I Met Your Father's Bob Saget Tribute Will Have You In Tears

When Bob Saget died, there were few words strong enough to describe the sense of loss felt by TV viewers all over the world. Saget was an enigma of sorts. Beloved as everyone's favorite goofy dad on "Full House," he was also adored by comedians and fans for his raunchy comedy (for those unfamiliar with this side of Saget, the Penn Jillette film "The Aristocrats," about the dirtiest and most vulgar joke ever told, featured Saget telling what is probably the most vulgar version of the joke to date). One thing that has become increasingly appreciated about Saget, in the days since his death, is just how multifaceted a talent he truly was.

From 2005 until 2014, Saget provided the calming, even voice of the older Ted Mosby (Josh Radnor) on the series "How I Met Your Mother." Co-creator Craig Thomas wrote on Twitter that "We cast Bob because there is something so gentle and knowing and comforting in his voice, and that combined with the quickness of his wit is just a rare form of beauty."

Recently, with the launch of "How I Met Your Father," on Hulu, the showrunners decided they needed to honor Bob Saget, and they did so in a touching manner.