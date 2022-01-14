James Gunn Has A Warning For Fans About Peacemaker's Opening Credits Sequence

Gunn recently appeared on HBO Max's own "Podly: The Peacemaker Podcast" to discuss the distinctive opening credits of the series, which sees characters from the show performing a purposefully stilted dance number choreographed by Charissa Barton. Gunn's intention for the sequence was for it to take on a different quality as the series progresses. He explained, "One of the fun things that you'll see as you watch the episodes of the series is [the opening credits] plays a different role in every episode."

Gunn is aware that a lot of people habitually skip over credits sequences of TV shows, particularly in the age of binge-watching. But he says the "Peacemaker" titles will have a way of taking on different connotations as the show's tone evolves. "I know people are going to be able to skip over it — I hope they don't — because it plays a different role in every [episode]. It just always tells a different story," he said.

To be clear: the title sequence itself won't change, but your response to it as a viewer might, as the show and Cena's character take on additional dimensions. Gunn goes on to say, "You'll see as our story gets darker, deeper, and more sad, that the dance itself kind of becomes more sad and more serious and less funny. So it's interesting to see in that way."

So, if you were thinking of saving yourself 90 seconds and hitting that skip button at the beginning of each episode of "Peacemaker," think twice –- you might be missing out on some crucial thematic material within the show.