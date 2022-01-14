The First Trailer For Netflix's Zombie Series All Of Us Are Dead Reveals Your Next Korean Obsession

It's fair to say that South Korean TV shows have really taken off in the West over the last year or so. Netflix's dark thriller "Squid Game," about desperate contestants taking part in a competition of deadly children's games, quickly became incredibly popular, smashing the streamer's viewership records as subscribers spent 1.65 billion hours watching the series within the first four weeks of its release. Meanwhile, "Hellbound" follows what happens when demons start dragging people to the underworld in broad daylight, and it got an impressive 97% critic's rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Now, the first trailer for Netflix's upcoming zombie series, "All of Us Are Dead," is revealing our next South Korean TV obsession. It's set in a high school that quickly becomes the epicenter of a bloody zombie outbreak, forcing the remaining students to try and survive the onslaught from their undead classmates. Interestingly, the Netflix series is based on a Naver webtoon of the same name, although it's not clear if it'll be a faithful adaptation of the existing story or if it'll expand it in new ways.

But the first trailer for "All of Us Are Dead" just arrived online, and it's going to be an unmissable watch for horror fans.