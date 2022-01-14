Robert Downey Jr. Had A Hilarious Reaction To Seeing Chris Hemsworth As Thor For The First Time

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is currently in its fourth phase, introducing new characters to the franchise (Shang-Chi, the Eternals) and giving some of the established players more enthralling adventures. The newest movies and TV shows have helped fans get over the emotional, bittersweet, and heartbreaking events that took place in "Avengers: Endgame" — a movie that did a great job at making the titular superhero team look like one big happy family.

That being said, the actors who played the Avengers throughout the first three phases weren't always best buddies behind the scenes. Once upon a time, they had to go through the awkward phase of getting to know each other and dealing with their insecurities.

Jeremy Renner, who plays Hawkeye in several MCU movies and his own Disney+ series, recently revealed that Robert Downey Jr. wasn't exactly into the idea of being outshone by Chris Hemsworth when he debuted as Thor all those years ago. So, what went down exactly?