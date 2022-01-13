The New Direction Curse Of Oak Island Fans Want The Show To Take

History's "The Curse of Oak Island" has been reeling in viewers for nearly 10 years now with the constant promise of hidden treasure and iconic, yet-to-be-found artifacts. But a lot of the show's longtime fans feel like things have been growing stale in recent seasons, especially since there's been little-to-no payoff.

"New season of Oak Island new nails, pieces of wood and rocks waiting to be found," a viewer tweeted in November 2021. "Same show each week."

Series stars Rick and Marty Lagina have been leading fans on for nine seasons as they continue to try and unearth "precious" objects hidden deep beneath their little slice of excavation heaven known as Oak Island, located off the coast of Nova Scotia. With each new episode, the pair always seems to hint at some sort of incredible or historic find, and oftentimes they do dig up artifacts that are special or have historical meaning. But the focus always seems to be on the hidden treasure aspect of things, rather than the preservation and local importance of what is actually being discovered in any given episode. With this in mind, many viewers have called on History and the "Curse of Oak Island" producers to change up the direction of the show, and here is what they have in mind.