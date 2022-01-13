The Trailer For Raised By Wolves Season 2 Has Fans Buzzing

Science fiction is a billion-dollar business. And few people are more responsible for the success of that billion-dollar business than Ridley Scott. While his success came after "Star Wars" and "Star Trek," Scott is largely credited with the expansion of the sci-fi world with his masterpieces "Alien" and "Blade Runner." With that kind of status and resume, it is not hard to figure out why HBO Max tapped Scott to pen the first two episodes of their new show "Raised by Wolves."

The series centers around two androids called Father (Abubakar Salim) and Mother (Amanda Collin), who are tasked with creating a new civilization on the planet Kepler-22B. The storyline takes place in the 22nd century following the Earth's devastation after a war between militant atheists and the Mithraic, a religious order devout to Sol.

Throughout the first season, two themes are present. While on the surface, it focuses on the relationship between man and machine — common in the sci-fi genre — it also delves deeply into the conflict of religion vs. atheism and the philosophy of parenting. These themes garnered a 77% score on Rotten Tomatoes. While the season took some time to get going and capture audiences (per Roger Ebert), the finale promised bigger and better things on the horizon. With the trailer's release for Season 2, fans are buzzing about the possibilities.